President Zelensky expressed a desire to personally discuss the conflict in Ukraine with Xi Jinping

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the South China Morning Post expressed desire to have a personal conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to discuss the current situation in Ukraine. In his opinion, Beijing can influence Moscow, forcing it to stop conducting a special military operation.

I’d like to speak directly. I had one conversation with President Xi Jinping a year ago. But we haven’t had any talks with China, although I think it would be useful Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky called China a strong state that has a powerful economy and is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. He believes that Beijing could put serious political and economic pressure on Russia so that it finally feels economically isolated. The Ukrainian president stressed that the loss of the Chinese market would be a huge blow for Moscow.

Attempts to turn China against Russia

Earlier, Zelensky, holding a press conference with students of the Australian National University, said that Kyiv and Beijing should come out against Russia with a “united front”. He said he wanted to see China among the countries like the US and Australia that strongly condemned the Russian military operation, but stressed that the country’s neutrality on this issue is much better than Moscow’s possible support. The head of state noted that it is important to ensure that Beijing stops providing any assistance to Russia.

Readers of the New York Post magazine from the United States, in turn, criticized the Ukrainian leader for his statements. Some of them were outraged that Zelensky was trying to dictate any conditions to Beijing. Others noted that in this case, he should ask NATO to stop helping Kyiv if he wants “the game to be fair.”

Growing distrust of Zelensky

Political correspondent Jim Geraghty expressed the opinion that US President Joe Biden found himself in a proxy war with Russia, unwittingly. According to him, Biden is tired of dragging out the conflict in Ukraine and may soon allow the opportunity to deal with this “mess” even through territorial concessions from Kyiv in favor of Moscow. He also added that there is “deep distrust” between the White House and Zelensky.

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that European countries demonstrate solidarity on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine, but not everyone is going to help her in any way. He stated that if all countries had provided Kyiv with support at the proper level, then the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), allegedly, would have fought much more successfully against Russian soldiers.

If they (European countries – approx. “Tapes.ru”) supported Ukraine, like Poland, we would already be in Vladivostok Alexey Arestovich Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Arestovich suggested that a large number of states are simply unable to provide assistance to Ukraine, since they themselves do not have enough weapons. At the same time, he stressed that, despite this, Kyiv must fight with something, and there are “catastrophically not enough” weapons.