President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with HBO channel explained the reason for the delays in the start of deliveries of the European vaccine against coronavirus to the republic. Recording is available on Youtube…

According to the president, Kiev is not yet an equal partner of the European Union (EU) or other world powers. Nevertheless, the western neighbors are ready to gradually provide Ukraine with vaccines from their own reserves, but it will be distributed on a leftover basis.

“It is very unpleasant to realize that you are standing with an outstretched hand,” Zelensky stressed. He added that this situation is very difficult to explain to their own people, who do not understand why the republic will receive drugs from COVID-19 “little by little.”

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Ukraine will begin in February 2021, previously announced by Zelensky. At the same time, the country’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus will never be registered in the republic, even if its effectiveness is confirmed at the international level.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 1 219 455 people have become infected with the coronavirus, 22 707 patients have become victims of the infection, 1 018 784 patients have been cured.