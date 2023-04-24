The capture of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation can become a springboard for their further offensive. This was announced on Sunday, April 23, by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Al Arabiya.

“We cannot refuse Bakhmut, because it is [поможет] expand the front and give Russian troops and Wagner a chance to seize more of our lands,” he said.

Zelensky explained that the capture of this territory would open Russia a springboard for an offensive against two larger cities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) – Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

Earlier, on April 23, the Bild newspaper reported that Ukrainian servicemen left their last positions in the center of Artemivsk and retreated west from the railway tracks. The journalist of the publication said that Russian troops had already advanced west of the tracks.

Earlier that day, assault detachments of the Russian Armed Forces liberated two more blocks of the western part of Artemovsk. In the interests of the Russian grouping in the Donetsk direction, aviation carried out six sorties, artillery carried out 72 fire missions, the Defense Ministry added.

On April 22, Russian forces liberated three blocks in the western part of Artemovsk. In addition, they destroyed up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries.

On April 21, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar recognized the advance of Russian forces through the city. Meanwhile, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that Russian forces had taken a group of Ukrainian militants in Artemovsk into the cauldron. According to him, employees of the Wagner group went to the Artemovsk-Chasov Yar road. The Ukrainian neo-Nazis were supplied along this route.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.