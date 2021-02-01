President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering questions from a journalist of an information portal Axios on HBO, explained the country’s problems with access to coronavirus vaccines. The interview aired on Sunday, January 31st.

“There are several emotions about global vaccination. The fact that Ukraine is not an equal member of the European Union or the world was confirmed by the conditions of vaccination. We are not a priority for countries that are already receiving the vaccine, unlike other countries, ”Zelensky said.

He noted that negotiations are currently underway with European partner countries to share part of their own vaccine stocks. However, according to the head of state, it is difficult to explain to citizens that these supplies will be in limited volume.

“But it is very unpleasant to realize that you are standing with an outstretched hand,” the president added.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said on January 29 that the country is ready to buy excess volumes of vaccines against coronavirus from the EU countries.

In addition, on the same day, Stepanov said that Kiev did not plan to register the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

At the same time, politicians and public figures have repeatedly called on Kiev to purchase a Russian drug for coronavirus, as it has shown high efficiency and safety.