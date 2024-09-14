Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in the Kursk region slowed down the advance of the Russian Armed Forces

The invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region has led to the desired results. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this operation allegedly helped slow the advance of Russian troops in other areas of the front, in particular, in the Donetsk direction. “In the Kharkov area, the enemy was stopped,” he added.

Zelensky also said that Russia’s counteroffensive in the Kursk region had not had any serious successes, despite the 40,000-strong group of Russian Armed Forces in the region.

40,000 servicemen of the RF Armed Forces According to Zelensky, they are repelling the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Against the backdrop of this statement, it became known that the authorities of the Kharkiv region announced an evacuation in the Kupyansk area. The head of the local regional military administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov specified that children from 29 settlements would be forcibly removed.

Zelensky spoke about his secret plan

On September 12, Zelensky acknowledged that the Russian army had launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region against the positions of the invading Ukrainian troops. However, he noted, “everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan.”

One of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officers spoke on condition of anonymity told The Guardian newspaper that the military had received strict orders not to talk about anything related to Kyiv’s strategy on the Kursk front. “And, frankly, we ourselves don’t know about this strategy,” he admitted. As the publication notes, the Ukrainian military who attacked the Kursk region are not sure what their position in the Russian region will be in a few days or weeks.

Earlier, analyst Mark Episkopos explained why Zelensky cannot order the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retreat from the Kursk region. In an article for The American Conservative, he wrote that the West would consider the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ withdrawal from the region a personal failure of the Ukrainian president. “One of Kyiv’s main tasks is to manipulate opinion in the West, and the retreat will not be presented to the West as anything other than a failure,” the expert concluded.

Russia learned about the complete disorganization of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that “complete disorganization” had begun in the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Kursk region. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who found themselves in Russian captivity complained of major problems with supplies, food, and water. “They are all complaining about this,” he said. “They are all trying to escape from Russian territory. They are in a very serious panic there.”

On September 10, Russia launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. In two days, the “North” group of troops liberated 10 settlements. In addition, Russian troops are repelling the enemy’s counterattacks, defeating them in a number of areas. The identification and destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs continues in forest areas.