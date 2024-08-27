Zelensky: “peace summit” may lose some countries due to Moscow’s absence

Kyiv invites Moscow to take part in the second “peace summit”, since in case of its absence some countries may refuse to participate in the event. This is how Russia’s invitation to the event was explained at a press conference, the broadcast of which is available on YouTubePresident of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky.

“If Russia wants to attend the second peace summit, it can attend. Because of this (the absence of Moscow’s representatives – note from “Lenta.ru”) we may lose some countries,” he said.

In addition, Zelensky said that Kyiv expects to end the conflict with Russia through dialogue. At the same time, he noted that Kyiv expects to have a strong position for negotiations.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said that in a few months, the Ukrainian authorities would draw up a joint plan for implementing the “peace formula,” which is the main condition for holding the second “peace summit.” He also noted that some countries have already expressed interest in holding the conference on their territory.