Zelensky explained the personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers by the importance of the coming autumn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers. The video address was published in his Telegram-channel.

The politician stressed that the coming autumn will be extremely important for the country, so it is necessary to strengthen some areas in the government, including in matters of domestic and foreign policy.

Zelensky noted the importance of interaction between the central government and communities, especially during preparations for the winter season. He also pointed out that Ukraine has already achieved significant results in defense production.

The third direction, the head of state named, is strengthening work with NATO, the fourth is the European Union and real negotiations on membership, and there will be personal responsibility for legal and political work.

The fifth point, according to Zelensky, will be strengthening and developing everything that Ukraine has achieved in relations with partners. “We need a new level of information work, cultural and diplomatic work at the same time,” the Ukrainian leader concluded.

Several Ukrainian ministers have resigned at once; their applications were submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on September 3. People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak specified that the resignations were submitted by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets, and the Chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

It was also reported that Deputy Head of the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Rostyslav Shurma resigned. Later, a decree of the head of state on his dismissal was published. Two deputy prime ministers submitted resignations: Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk.