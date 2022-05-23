“The meeting to end the war will only be directly with Putin, because all decisions in Russia are made only by him”. He said – according to the agency Ukrinform – the president Volodymyr Zelensky in videoconference at the Ukrainian House in Davos. “After what they have done, you understand, I have no great desires for these meetings, and great desires to meet the mediators, they do not exist and should not exist and they will not exist. Therefore, in principle, I do not accept any meetings with anyone from the Russian Federation, with the exception of the President of the Russian Federation. And only if the issue on the table is one: the end of the war. There’s nothing else to talk about, “Zelensky said.

Read also

“We have no way out: our war will end in victory“, Zelensky affirmed.” There will be victory, because this is our land, our people, we are fighting for them. We pay a high price, but there will certainly be a victory, because there is simply no other way out, “he said, answering those who asked him how Russia’s war against Ukraine will end and if he hopes to sign an agreement. of peace with Russian President Putin.

“I understand – added Zelensky – that any war ends with diplomacy, diplomacy can lead to peace, peace is the desire of every normal person“. Underlining that the war” is a tragedy for everyone “, the president recalled, however, that it was not the Ukrainians who started it.” We are on our land. We have nowhere to go, which is why we are strong and united, because we are fighting here and we are fighting for freedom. Nobody wants to give their life, but people give it for the future, ”Zelensky noted.

“The The United States and other NATO countries must understand that in the event of Ukraine’s defeat, Russia will move forward and its citizens will die. To prevent this from happening, we must support Ukraine now, “he said again.” Ukraine is a priority, it is here, it is on the border with Russia, which is attacking us today. If we fall, if Ukraine does not survive, Russia will move forward. And then she will go to the Baltic states, to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia. They are small states that alone, even if united and three, will not be able to defend the values ​​of freedom and democracy. And then they will have to prove that they are members of NATO. And the United States will have to prove it, “Zelensky stressed.

Military recapture of Crimea would cost Ukraine “hundreds of thousands” of Kiev soldiers’ deathsZelensky explained according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda.

“We have the the right to have full and urgent assistance, especially weaponsif all our partners agree that Ukraine’s struggle in the war against Russia is the protection of the common values ​​of all the countries of the free world and of our common freedom, “he said in a video on Telegram in the evening. President Zelensky, thanking “all those partners who are helping us, providing us with the necessary weapons and ammunition”.

“The the next few weeks of war will be difficult. And we must be aware of it, but we have no alternative but to fight and win, to free our land and our people, “he explained again.” The most difficult fighting situation today is in the Donbass. Bakhmut, Popasna, Severodonetsk: the occupiers concentrated the greatest activity in this direction “, said Zelensky.

“The Russian occupiers – he added – are trying to demonstrate that they will not give up the occupied areas of the Kharkiv region, the Kherson region, the occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region and Donbass”.

“In total, since February 24, the Russian military has launched 1,474 missile attacks against Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. Most of them on civilian targets,” the toll.

“In less than three months there have been more than 3,000 air strikes by Russian planes and helicopters,” added Zelensky, explaining that “when we tell our partners that we need anti-missile weapons and modern combat aircraft, we are not alone. making a formal request. These are the real lives of many people who would not have died if we had received all the weapons we are looking for. “