The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirmed on Monday (11) in the United States the need for more funds for his country to defend itself against Russia's invasion, saying that the Russians will not be satisfied with just a part of Ukrainian territory.

“Ukraine has not surrendered and will not surrender. We know what to do and you can count on Ukraine. We hope, in the same way, that we can count on you”, he spoke at the US National Defense University, on the eve of a meeting at the White House with American President Joe Biden.

Zelensky, who was in Argentina this Sunday (10) for the inauguration of President Javier Milei, is visiting Washington for the third time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

The trip comes at a time when funds already approved by the US for their country are about to run out and after Republicans, on December 6, blocked the Senate's approval of a US$105 billion budget bill that included US$61 billion for Kiev and around US$14 billion for Israel.

In return, the Republican caucus is demanding that US migration laws be stricter, especially the asylum system, and that several humanitarian permits for migrants be eliminated.

“Putin will not settle for a part of Ukraine. He needs to lose,” declared Zelensky, making it clear to the military in the room that they all “know what it means for a soldier to wait for ammunition without knowing whether any support will come.”

The Ukrainian president emphasized that his country achieved “more than anyone expected” when Russia started the war and attributed this to the “courage” of his army and “crucial” assistance from the US.

“Ukraine is in a battle against a nuclear state and one of the largest armies [do mundo]. The current generation of free nations must learn from past conflicts in Europe that the destruction caused by dictatorships is very greedy and needs to be stopped from the beginning,” he said.

In his meeting with Biden this Tuesday (12), he said he will discuss the results he expects next year, based on what has already been achieved in 2023.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding last week on joint weapons production, which envisages the creation of factories in the European country to provide the army with military equipment to continue defending itself.

“Freedom always requires unity and must prevail when challenged,” Zelensky emphasized, making it clear that the real target of Putin's offensive is not Ukraine, but “freedom.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin highlighted his country's support for Ukraine: “US commitments must be honored. Our country's security must be defended and its word must be kept,” he concluded.