The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace during a recorded speech to Denmark on the 77th anniversary of the Scandinavian country’s liberation from Germany during World War II. “The Russian state is not ready to stop the war. They are dreaming of capturing Ukraine and other European countries. They are still dreaming that Europe’s freedom will disappear. But their dreams will not come true. The dream of peace will have to come true.” – he said – just like it happened 77 years ago “.

“It is now in Ukraine that the future of our continent is decided. If not only we but also our neighbors will have peace,” he said, “Nobody can say how many days this war will go on. But I believe ours is the liberation day is approaching, “he said.