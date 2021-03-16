On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the referendum on the annexation of Crimea to Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the authorities intend to unite the world on the basis of the Crimean Platform in order to return the peninsula. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

“Seven years ago, Russia staged a fake referendum in Crimea. For the first time after the illegal annexation, Ukraine has prepared a Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula. We are uniting the world on the basis of the Crimean Platform in order to return Ukrainian things to Ukraine, ”Zelensky concluded.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader turned to Russia and said that Crimea was the heart of Ukraine, which was ripped out seven years ago. He signed a decree on the “de-occupation” of the peninsula. The document provides for measures to develop and support the Crimean Tatar language, culture and protection of the rights of Crimean residents.

The strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea was adopted by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on March 11. With the help of international human rights organizations, Ukraine plans to record all human rights violations on the peninsula, strengthen work in international courts to compensate for economic damage from the loss of territory, and provide Crimeans with access to educational institutions in the country. It is also planned to “create permanent information channels” for the residents of Crimea.

In September 2020, Zelensky presented the concept of the Crimean Platform to the UN and invited the international community to join the initiative. With the help of it, Ukraine is going to tackle the problems of the economy and ecology, “the protection of the rights of the Crimean people and the de-occupation of the peninsula.” The first summit at the site is scheduled for August 2021 in Kiev.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the countries of the European Union and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.