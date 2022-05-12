“We have no right to lose the war after the tens of thousands of deaths we have had.” He is a combative and determined Volodymyr Zelensky, the one who shows up on the cameras of Porta a Porta. But at the same time ready to negotiate. The Ukrainian president made his debut with an eulogy to the Italian government. «I am very grateful to Mario Draghi and happy that Italy has adopted the European sanctions. I believe that these steps, even in the field of tourism, have been very strong. I know that accounts of the Russian oligarchs are blocked for a value of about 1 billion, and I am grateful to Italy for this step ». And referring precisely to the words of Mario Draghi Zelensky, he added: «The Russian armed forces are four times larger than ours, their state eight times ours, but we are ten times stronger as people. We are not on an equal footing, but the world is united around us. Draghi is right: we can win because we are fighting for the truth and we must not be alone in this ».

How can this war end? «We must not look for a way out for Russia, we are not ready to save someone’s face by paying with our territories. It is a waste of time, ”said Zelensky, who addressed the territorial question. Does Putin want Crimea and Donbass? “I never talked about recognizing the independence of Crimea, we will never recognize it as part of Russia. Crimea has always had its autonomy, it has its own parliament, but within Ukraine ». But now is not the time to address the issue, Zelensky specified: “Now, with the war in progress, it must be left aside if it hinders a meeting between the two presidents.”

A face to face with Putin? “As for the negotiations with Russia, the issue gets complicated every day because every day the Russians occupy villages, because many people have left their homes, have been killed by the Russians and I see traces of torture and killings,” he explained. President. «This complicates the possibility of negotiating a lot, we want you to understand that our company is very peaceful, we have wanted to negotiate for eight years. I am ready to speak to Putin, but without ultimatum ».

Ukraine is ready to fight, just like Azovstal’s military. But they closed themselves in hell from which it will be practically impossible to get out. And here is Zelensky’s request: “We are ready to trade with the Russians to save the living and get our dead out of Azovstal. The civilians have already been evacuated: now the wounded remain, we don’t want to leave them there. We must fight to take them out and also to take out those who are dead, ”added the president. “We are doing everything possible, we have given the information to the Russians, Switzerland and Turkey are involved in this affair and I have also spoken with the president of Finland, who will speak with Putin. Everything possible will be done to save our military, ”added Zelensky. Which he concluded: “Whatever happens, I don’t think Putin will be able to save face.”