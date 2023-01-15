Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this evening that dozens of civilians are still missing, a day after a rocket hit a high-rise apartment building in the city of Dnipro, central Ukraine.
Zelensky said, in his evening speech with video technology, that rescue workers continued their work to search for more than 30 people under the rubble that remained from the apartment building.
“We are fighting for every person… Rescue work will continue even if there is even the slightest chance of saving lives,” he added.
The Ukrainian President thanked everyone who sent messages of sympathy and support.
Official figures indicate that the number of those killed by the missile reached 29, including one child. And 73 people are still missing.
