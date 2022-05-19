“We see that in the third month of full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its ‘marvelous weapon’ – all of which clearly shows the complete failure of the invasion.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual nocturnal speech in which he commented on the use of laser weapons in Ukraine, confirmed by the Russian authorities. Moscow is “afraid to admit that catastrophic mistakes have been made at the highest military and political levels,” Zelensky continued.

In recent days, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Yury Borisov, confirmed that “the first prototypes” of laser weapons, which cause “the physical destruction of the target”, are already “used” in Ukraine. The weapon is called Zadira.