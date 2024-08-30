Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian Air Force chief Oleshchuk after F-16 crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AF AFU) Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk. The Ukrainian leader made the corresponding decision after the crash of an F-16 fighter jet on the territory of the republic.

During his evening address to the country’s citizens, the politician noted that the “time to draw conclusions” had come.

“I have decided to replace the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am infinitely grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile fire groups, air defense crews. To all who are truly fighting for Ukraine – for the result,” he said.

Oleshchuk has headed the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since August 2021. Lieutenant General Anatoliy Krivonozhko has been appointed his successor in this post. He will temporarily serve as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky Photo: Valentin Ogirenko / Reuters

Before his resignation, Oleshchuk publicly threatened a Verkhovna Rada deputy

Before his resignation, the general threatened Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglya, who revealed the reason for the loss of the F-16 fighter jet transferred to Kyiv by the West.

I am addressing the people’s deputy who has long since sold her name to achieve these vile goals. Maryana, the time will come when you will ask forgiveness before the entire army for what you have done, I hope in court! Nikolay Oleshchuk former commander of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleshchuk stated that Bezugla not only “dumped dirt on him personally and on the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” but also discredited American weapons manufacturers.

According to him, no one hid information about the disaster. The top management, as well as partners from the United States, immediately received a report on the loss of the F-16, he said. Oleshchuk also indicated that the American side has already joined the investigation of the emergency.

Nikolay Oleshchuk Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine / Wikimedia

What is known about the F-16 crash in Ukraine?

On August 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine acknowledged the loss of the first F-16 fighter jet transferred to Kyiv by the West and its pilot Oleksiy Mes.

“F-16 fighters were used to repel a missile attack from Russia (…). During the approach to the next target, contact was lost with one of the aircraft. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, the pilot died,” the General Staff reported.

According to Bezuhla, the fighter jet could have been shot down by a missile from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which is in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She said that this happened as a result of a lack of coordination between units. Kyiv also does not rule out that the plane could have crashed due to a technical malfunction.

In turn, military expert retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk stated that the plane could have been destroyed not by “friendly fire”, but by a Russian missile, and not in flight, but on the ground. He suggested that the information about the circumstances of the loss of the fighter could be false.