| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday dismissed two generals for “violating the military oath of loyalty to the Ukrainian people”, based on the disciplinary statute of the Armed Forces. Zelensky announced during the usual nightly speech, released by the Ukrainian presidency, that he made this decision in relation to the “anti-heroes”.

“Now I don’t have time to deal with all the traitors. But gradually, they will all be punished,” he declared. The former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, Naumov Andriy Olehovych, and the former head of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region, Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, “are no longer generals”.

“According to Article 48 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military personnel among the senior officers who have not decided where their homeland is, who violate the military oath of loyalty to the Ukrainian people in terms of the protection of our State, of their freedom and independence, they will inevitably be deprived of high military ranks. Random generals don’t belong here!” the president insisted. In contrast, he expressed to the “true heroes of the Security Service: the same absolute gratitude, as well as to all who sincerely defend the country”.