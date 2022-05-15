The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces, Yurii Halushkin, and He appointed Major General Ihor Tantsiura in his place, the Ukrinform agency reported on Sunday..

The decrees with both decisions, of which no further information has been given, have been published on the website of the Ukrainian president, according to the local agency.

Halushkin had been appointed commander of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces on January 1 last.

Ukraine has until this Sunday 81 days of invasion and attacks launched by the Russian Armed Forcesa war that has caused thousands of deaths on both sides and a great destruction of infrastructure.

Today, Zelensky said in his usual nightly speech that starting tomorrow, Monday, a week will begin with “a lot of international activity” to get “arms and financial support for Ukraine” to start rebuilding what “Russia has ruined” .

On the battlefront, the Ukrainian Joint Forces reported this Sunday that destroyed two Russian helicopters, three tanks and six armored fighting vehicles over the last day, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, Ukrainian fighters continue to defend themselves in the Donetsk and Lujansk regions.

“Russian troops use warplanes, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, launch missiles and bombs on civilian infrastructure and residential areas,” the Ukrainian army denounced.

It added that the invaders shelled 23 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 32 houses.

EFE