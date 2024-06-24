Zelensky replaced the commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sodol

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces (JF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yuriy Sodol. The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel.

The lieutenant general will be replaced at the post by brigadier general Andrey Gnatov. Zelensky did not comment on the reason for his decision.

Sodol held the position of commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for less than six months, from February 2024.

Sodol was accused of breaking through Russian troops to Toretsk

Earlier, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Maryana Bezuglaya took up arms against Sodol. According to her, because of his leadership, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Toretsk region lost the positions they had occupied since 2014. The parliamentarian pointed out that the fortifications were not prepared, and the Ukrainian units transferred to that section of the front immediately suffered serious losses. As a result, the military leader allowed the Russian army units to break through to reach the highway leading directly to the city.

“It looks like General Sodol is not only showing criminal negligence, but also intent working for the enemy,” the lawmaker noted. She also suggested that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, either does not control the situation, or is an “accomplice” of his subordinate.

Later, Bezuglaya found out that at the time the Ukrainian troops abandoned positions near Toretsk, Sodol was not engaged in his duties.

According to my information, during the missed breakthrough to Toretsk, the head of the eastern front, General Sodol, was drinking in the Oblaka restaurant in Odessa Maryana BezuglayaVerkhovna Rada deputy

The deputy stated that she intends to send a corresponding request regarding his business trips. She also published a photo of Sodol in a restaurant. In the photo he is holding a glass and smiling.

In addition, Right Sector questioned Sobol’s professional qualities. (the organization is recognized as terrorist and is banned in Russia). Ukrainian nationalists said that he had been indifferent to the lives of soldiers since the time he commanded the Marine Corps, and “not a single combat Marine would say a censored word about him.”

Gnatov was convicted in absentia in Russia

Andrey Gnatov previously commanded the operational group of troops “Primorye” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is known that in 2019 he gave orders for shelling of the southern settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic, then several local civilians received shrapnel wounds. For this, the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced the military leader in absentia to 28 years in a maximum security colony.

It also turned out that in February 2024 Gnatov was considered a candidate for leadership positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny. Before that, he participated in meetings of the military cabinet in a “special format” chaired by Zelensky.