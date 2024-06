Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 12:30











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the head of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Yuri Sodol, who will be replaced by General Andrii Hnatov. The Joint Forces are a military strategic decision-making body in charge of coordinating the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers