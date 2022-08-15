President of Ukraine Zelensky dismissed the heads of the SBU of Kyiv, Lviv and Ternopil regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of the heads of three departments of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The corresponding decree was published on site president.

“Dismiss Sergey Sergeyevich Zayats from the post of head of the main department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region,” the text of the document says.

In addition, the leader of the country dismissed Artem Bondarenko from the post of head of the department in the Lviv region. In addition to him, Yuriy Boreichuk, who held the position of head of the SBU in the Ternopil region, was dismissed.