President of Ukraine met with the king, queen and prime minister of the Nordic country

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went to Sweden this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) to strengthen relations between the countries. “Ukraine and Sweden have more in common than just the colors of their flags. Centuries of common historyhe wrote in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Zelensky met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson. Also with King Carl 16 and Queen Silvia.

The Ukrainian said he discussed some issues with the country’s rulers. One of the most striking are possible agreements for Ukrainian pilots to start testing flights in special fighters called Gripens. They also spoke of negotiations for accession to the European Union;

Read some highlights of what was said at the meetings, according to Zelensky:

joint production of CV-90 armored vehicles in Ukraine;

training Ukrainians to operate Swedish “tanks”;

transfer of a new security assistance package to Sweden;

nuclear safety, justice, environmental protection and humanitarian demining agreements;

drafting a bilateral document on security guarantees;

provision of advanced water supply pumping systems for cities affected by Russian attacks.

“I am grateful to Sweden for their firm and consistent support. Together, we protect life, liberty and our common values.”, he wrote Zelensky.