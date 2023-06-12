Zelensky said he discussed the July NATO summit in Vilnius with Polish President Duda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Zelensky said he had discussed with Duda the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12. The Presidents shared their expectations from the meeting. “We understand the importance of the Alliance’s strong steps to guarantee security for Ukraine,” the Ukrainian leader said.

The head of Ukraine also expressed gratitude to Poland and Duda for their support in strengthening the country’s defense and for a “strong and firm position.” The country’s leaders also discussed the needs of the Ukrainian army in the future. Zelensky called the negotiations with Duda “as always a productive conversation.”

Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. On June 12, politicians will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.