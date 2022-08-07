Zelensky called on the European Council to quickly unlock the package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the head of the European Council Charles Michel the issue of receiving money from the EU. In particular, it was about unblocking macro-financial assistance from the bloc countries. Zelensky urged to unblock it as soon as possible. His words lead TASS.

“I stressed the importance of unblocking the macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine as soon as possible,” he said. The politicians also discussed the start of grain exports, preparations for the Crimean Platform summit and what is happening at the Zaporozhye NPP. Among other things, the Ukrainian president called for the imposition of sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, including in relation to nuclear fuel.

Earlier in August, Zelensky accused the EU of artificially delaying 8 billion euros in aid to Kyiv. According to him, he “daily and in different ways” reminds some colleagues from the EU about the inadmissibility of turning Ukrainian pensioners and migrants into hostages of the indecision or bureaucracy of European politicians. Zelensky stressed that such a delay is a crime or a mistake, he did not name the country that delays the payment.

At the same time, the European Commission (EC) said that in order to provide assistance to Ukraine for 8 billion euros, the bloc needs to collect a financial cushion, but it is not available now. For such a financial solution, the EU needs to have an insurance sum of 70 percent of the amount of assistance to Kyiv. So now the European Commission is looking for alternative solutions to this problem.