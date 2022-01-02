President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during telephone conversations with his American counterpart Joe Biden, discussed joint efforts to preserve peace in Europe, he said on January 3 on his Twitter.

“The first international conversation with the President of the United States (in 2022 – Ed.) Proves the special nature of our relationship. We discussed joint actions to preserve peace in Europe and prevent further escalation, reforms and de-oligarchization. We appreciate unwavering support, ”the Ukrainian president said in a statement.

The talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place in the late evening of January 2, as previously agreed. President Biden announced his desire to talk with Zelensky on December 31. On the same day, Zelensky noted that he expects during the conversation to coordinate common steps “in the name of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe.”

Biden announced his intention to negotiate with Zelensky after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 30. Telephone conversations between the two leaders lasted 50 minutes. The dialogue was preceded by a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders, as stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

According to the aide to the Russian leader, Yuri Ushakov, Putin made several calls to convey to his American counterpart the idea that Russia would seek security guarantees, just as any other country, including the United States, would do.

Russian-American talks on strategic stability and security issues will take place on January 10. Thereafter, on January 12, the issue of European security and the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).