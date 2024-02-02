WP: Zaluzhny warned Zelensky that the situation at the front will not improve for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On January 29, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed his resignation with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny, The Washington Post (WP) reports, citing a high-ranking Ukrainian source.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader explained to the commander in chief that the country's citizens were tired of the conflict. In addition, according to him, the provision of aid from allies has slowed down, and the measure of Zaluzhny's resignation could help freshen the situation.

Zaluzhny calmly accepted the information about the resignation

According to the source, Zaluzhny calmly listened to Zelensky, despite the fact that relations between them, as the publication emphasizes, began to deteriorate since the beginning of the Russian special military operation (SVO). The source notes that they have not trusted each other for a long time.

“He expressed some parting thoughts about the problems that his successor will inherit and made it clear why a rapid improvement in Ukraine’s position on the battlefield is unlikely,” the publication quotes him.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

WP notes that Zaluzhny's removal could backfire and “allow Moscow to take advantage of instability.” The publication's interlocutor emphasized that in this case only Russia will benefit.

Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova after the publication of WP notedthat details of conversations between Zelensky and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are becoming known in the United States. In her opinion, Washington is listening to them.

Options: witnesses to the conversation report to the Americans, participants in the conversation report to the Americans, Americans listen to the participants in the conversation Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zelensky may change his mind about dismissing the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to pressure from partners

Several former and current Ukrainian politicians and journalists immediately reported on the possible resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 29, but official information confirming his dismissal from his post has still not appeared. According to the British newspaper The Times, Zelensky has already changed his mind about dismissing Zaluzhny due to pressure from other military leaders and international partners.

Photo: Javad Parsa / NTB / Reuters

According to the newspaper's sources, during the conversation Zaluzhny told the Ukrainian president that the situation at the front for Kyiv is not as positive as his advisers tell him. After these words, Zaluzhny was asked to resign. He refused, but Zelensky said that he would sign a decree on his dismissal.

“I’m packing my things,” Zaluzhny told one of the senior officers after he left the conversation with Zelensky.

Both possible successors refused the post of commander in chief

Some time later, the United States and Great Britain expressed concern over reports of Zaluzhny’s possible resignation. At first, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, and the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, were named as possible successors, but both rejected the offer to take the post. This also forced Zelensky to abandon his original plans.

Military expert retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explained the refusal of Budanov and Syrsky to take Zaluzhny’s place due to the solidarity of the generals.

No one in their right mind would want to take command of such an organization. Zaluzhny is already dirty, Syrsky and Budanov are not yet Anatoly Matviychuk military expert, retired colonel

In addition, he admitted that the military refused to take the place of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the opposition of the generals to the President of Ukraine, whom, according to Matviychuk, they consider “a layman in military affairs.”

The RBC-Ukraine publication notes that the issue of Zaluzhny’s dismissal has already been resolved and it is a matter of time. The publication cites the issue of choosing a successor, which remains open, as one of the reasons for the delay in his resignation.