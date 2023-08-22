Zelensky discussed grain exports via Danube ports with Croatian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed grain exports through the country’s ports on the Danube with Croatian Prime Minister Andriy Plenkovic. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“A new package of measures to support defense. Export of grain, especially through the ports of Croatia on the Danube and the Adriatic,” the Ukrainian leader commented on the meeting with Plenkovich.

In addition, Zelensky spent negotiations with Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevsky. The President of Ukraine thanked the state for political and military support, as well as the preparation of a new defense package.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke about the negotiations with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, calling them open, honest and productive. The parties also discussed the development of relations, which, according to him, is a common interest.