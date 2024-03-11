Zelensky said that Ukraine does not need French troops

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the country does not need French troops. This is what he's talking about reported in an interview with BFMTV.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. He acknowledged that Kyiv was facing difficulties, in particular due to a shortage of artillery ammunition. However, according to him, there is no need for foreign troops yet. “As long as Ukraine holds out, the French army can remain on French territory,” the head of state said.

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that EU countries could send their troops to help Ukraine. He noted that a final consensus has not yet been reached, but this scenario cannot be ruled out.