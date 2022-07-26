Zelensky announced the need to return the territory of Ukraine in six weeks

Kyiv wants to return the territories that have come under Russian control within the next three to six weeks. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes Politico.

Addressing the delegation of the American Congress, he pointed out that it would be much more difficult to do this later. “The next weeks are critical.” Adam Smith, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services, conveyed the words of the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov said that the territory of the republic would be completely freed from the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) until the end of August this year. The official explained that he was expressing only his personal conviction on this matter, but promised that the enemy would inevitably leave the region, including from cities not yet controlled by the allied forces.