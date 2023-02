How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during the war. | Photo: Disclosure

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, denounced this Thursday (9), during a meeting of the European Council that Russia has plans to destroy Moldova.

Zelensky said “our freedom is in danger” and that “quick and reliable decisions” are needed to combat Russia’s “subversive activities”.

The head of state declared that he intercepted this plan drawn up by the Russian intelligence service and alerted the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

“This document demonstrates who, how and when will break Moldova’s democracy and establish control over Moldova. When I understood where this document came from, I immediately alerted Moldova about these threats”, reinforced Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president also thanked the European Parliament for all the support packages received by Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Finally, Zelensky also called for an increase in sanctions practiced by the European Union against Russia, in particular against Rosatom, the country’s nuclear agency.

“We are protecting Europe against the regime, which wants to destroy Europe’s freedom. We don’t know whether sanctions have limited Russia’s aggression potential. This is just the beginning. We need to be more active, so they don’t have enough capacity to destabilize others. countries,” he concluded.