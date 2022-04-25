Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, denounced this Sunday that Russian invaders detain Ukrainian citizens in so-called filtration camps in the temporarily occupied territoriesfrom where they are sent to Siberia and the Russian Far East.

(You might be interested in: ‘My life was destroyed by a Russian missile’: he lost his wife, daughter and mother-in-law)

“Russia continues to support the activities of the so-called filtration camps, including near Mariupol. Although the proper name is actually different: they are concentration camps. Like those that the Nazis also built at the time, “he said at night in his daily video message, collected by the Ukrinform and Unian agencies.

(You might be interested in: Ukraine proposes to Russia dialogue in the Mariúpol complex)

He added that “the Ukrainians in these camps – the survivors – are sent to occupied territory and to Russia. There have been reports of deportation of our citizens to the interior of Russia, to Siberia, even to Vladivostok,” he denounced.

“They also deport children in the hope that they will forget where home is,

where they are. And they are from Ukraine,” she stressed.

Russian soldiers in the streets of Mariupol. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

At the same time, he reported that new facts are being uncovered about the crimes of the Russian invaders against the inhabitants of Mariupol and burial places of people killed by the Russians are being established.

“We are talking about tens of thousands of dead Mariupol residents. The invaders’ conversations about how to hide the traces of their crimes are being recorded,” he said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news:

-Le Pen will continue ‘defending the French’ and returns as a deputy

-They capture a bride for allegedly giving food with marijuana at her wedding

-In photos: Debanhi Escobar is buried amid demands for justice