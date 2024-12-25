The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskydenounced on the morning of this Wednesday, December 25, that Russia has launched a new massive attack with “more than 70 missiles”, including some ballistic among them, and more than a hundred drones are the objective of damaging the energy infrastructure of the country.

In a message posted on the social network X, Zelensky said: “[El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir] Putin he deliberately chose Christmas to launch an attack. What could be more inhumane?“Ukraine celebrates Christmas for the second time this year on December 25, instead of January 7, the traditional date of Russian Orthodox Christianity.

Russia seeks like this “a blackout of Ukraine”Zelensky denounced, in the middle of winter, when temperatures are extremely low.

According to preliminary reports from the Ukrainian troops, they “managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant number of drones”, although “unfortunately, there were impacts”, the Ukrainian leader continued.

As a consequence of this new attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, “Currently, there are power outages in several regions“While work is being done to restore the power supply “as soon as possible,” Zelensky concluded, who also thanked everyone who is working “for the country” to “recover as much as possible.” “Russian evil will not destroy Ukraine or ruin Christmas.”

The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, Guermán Galushchenko, stated on his social networks that the operator of the electrical transmission system is taking the necessary measures to limit consumption and minimize negative consequences for the electrical network.

“As soon as the situation allows, the energy system workers will clarify the damage caused,” he declared.

The Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkassy, ​​Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Vinitsia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv regions were put on alert during the night by the launch of cruise missiles, although the Air Force did not provide a comprehensive assessment at the moment.

In addition, Russian attack drones were detected in the Chernigov, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumi and kyiv regions.

Several thermal power plants were attackedaccording to the operator DTEK, which indicated that damage had been reported to the equipment, without providing further details.

13th attack of this year

DTEK recalled that it is the thirteenth russian attack massive attack on the Ukrainian energy sector so far this year.

The administration of the Vinitsa region reported that damage had been done to the energy infrastructure of the region, although the electricity supply to consumers has already been restored.

The head of the Poltava administration offered similar information about damage to the electrical system and that there were no deaths or injuries.

The attacks also caused power outages in part of the western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Pricarpathia, according to authorities.