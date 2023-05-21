Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit the memorial for the atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima. | Photo: EFE/EPA/G7 Hiroshima Summit Host Handout

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Bakhmut “is not occupied by Russia today” in a press conference after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Zelensky said he could not share exact information when it comes to military tactics, although he pointed out that Ukraine has support troops in Bakhmut and witnesses that show the city has not been taken over by Russian troops and the Wagner mercenary group.

The Ukrainian president added that “there are not many ways to interpret this” when asked by the press about the confusion caused by his previous words, in which he answered ambiguously to another question about whether Ukrainians were still fighting for control of Bakhmut or whether the city had passed into Russian hands, as the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed this Sunday and the Wagner group had announced on Saturday. “We no longer have simple questions, just as we don’t have simple answers”, began saying Zelensky when asked about the commotion caused by his previous statements, which forced his spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, to intercede to clarify them.

The Ukrainian president highlighted that Ukraine is showing that Russia cannot occupy the country despite being a military power. a priori superior, and that the Ukrainian troops “are currently carrying out a very important mission” and “in support mode”, although he avoided saying exactly whether this is the case with Bakhmut. The battle for control of the city is one of the bloodiest in Ukraine’s war and has taken on symbolic importance for both sides, who have lost a large number of soldiers in that city.

Zelensky also pointed out that the current state of the Ukrainian city reminds him of what he saw this Sunday at the Peace Museum in Hiroshima, where the devastation caused by the atomic bomb is exposed. “There is nothing alive, no buildings standing. Everything is destruction”, said Zelensky, who recently visited the park and museum dedicated to remembering the victims and showing the horrors of the bombing of this Japanese city during what was the first nuclear attack in history, carried out by the United States on August 6, 1945 .