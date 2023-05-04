Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denied allegations made by the Kremlin that Ukrainian security forces tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone strike in Moscow earlier this morning. . According to the Russian government, two drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses while flying towards the presidential palace.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we just fight on our territory, we defend our towns and cities,” said Zelensky, who is currently in Helsinki for a meeting with the heads of government of Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland. “We will leave it to a court,” the Ukrainian president reinforced to reporters, asking the international community to find mechanisms to prosecute the Russian president for the military aggression against Ukraine.

Zelensky further claimed that Ukraine does not have “enough weapons” to attack Moscow and try to assassinate Putin in his workplace.

Asked about Russia’s motives for accusing Ukraine of this alleged assassination attempt, Zelensky replied that it was an attempt to make up for the lack of results on the battlefront. “Russia has no victories to celebrate and is no longer able to motivate its population and send soldiers to die as if nothing had happened.”

On Twitter, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhailo Podolyak, also responded to Moscow’s accusations and threats of retaliation, saying that all Ukrainian forces at its disposal “are intended to liberate territories, not to attack others”.

The aide also disputed Russia’s claim that the drones were “a planned terrorist attack” against Putin, perpetrated on the eve of Victory Day and the May 9 military parade. “A terrorist act is to destroy houses in Dnipro and Uman or launch missile strikes against Kramatorsk station,” Podolyak said, citing three recent Russian bombing targets with dozens of civilian casualties.

anti-aircraft alarm

Fearing threats of reprisals, Ukrainian authorities today activated the anti-aircraft alarm in Kiev and practically in all eastern regions of the country, reported the Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform”, with data from the country’s warning system.

Alarms were also triggered after the Kherson region, partially occupied by Russian troops, was massively bombed on Wednesday. The attack killed at least 16 people according to information released by the local prosecutor’s office.

According to “Ukrinform”, the bombings also damaged civilian infrastructure and, in addition to fatalities, left at least 22 injured.

The city of Kherson was retaken by Ukrainian forces in November last year after being occupied by Moscow at the start of the war and is bombed daily by Russia from across the Dnipro River.