Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Kiev on Friday | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed this Friday (24th) his interest in meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva so that he can help Ukraine to add Latin America to the efforts to achieve a “just” peace, involving the withdrawal of Russian troops from their country.

“I am very interested in Lula’s support,” Zelensky said during a press conference with the international press held in Kiev on the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Zelensky expressed his desire to meet Lula in person so that he promotes the “formula for peace” presented by Ukraine to end the war, with the application of the UN Charter and the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

The Ukrainian president thanked the support of 141 nations the day before at the UN general assembly, including Brazil and the vast majority of Latin American countries, for the resolution presented by Ukraine against the war, and announced that his government is working to organize an international summit in support of his peace formula.

Ukraine aims to bring together as many countries as possible in this initiative, and highlighted the importance of involving Africa and Latin America, where leaders like Lula himself blamed Zelensky for the war, by pressuring Russia to end the invasion.

The Ukrainian president attributed the ambivalence with which some Latin American countries responded to Russian aggression to Moscow’s “information campaign”, and defended the intensification of relations with these nations “so that the truth is known” and that they align with the Ukraine.

“All countries that do not support the destruction of other states must speak up, because we have common interests and we are on the same side,” said Zelensky, who will open new embassies in Latin America to deepen political, economic and security contacts.