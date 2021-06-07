The President of Ukraine announced the need to resolve the issue of the country’s entry into NATO immediately, since the state is in danger. He expressed this opinion on Sunday, June 6, in an interview with the portal Axios…

“I think that if we are welcomed to NATO, if they really want to see us in the ranks of their members, then there is no point in looking through binoculars into some distant future and discussing the future. The issue must be resolved immediately. Now we are in danger, now our independence is at stake, and right now we need help, ”the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky also said that, in his opinion, the state will eventually join the Alliance, but stressed that Ukrainians believe in this less and less and this is a “big problem.”

On May 12, Ukraine called NATO membership a vital step to end the conflict in Donbass and prevent future conflicts from arising.

A month earlier, on April 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to American leader Joe Biden with a request to help the country join NATO. According to him, membership in the alliance will allegedly be the only way to end the conflict in Donbass.

In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the constitution, securing Ukraine’s course in the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth state to receive the status of a partner of the Enhanced Opportunity Alliance.