Ukrainian President Zelensky urged Western countries to close entry for Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that all Russians be banned from entering Western countries. His words leads The Washington Post.

The most important sanctions are border closures because the Russians are taking land that belongs to someone else. Therefore, they must live in their own world until they change their philosophy. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky believes that this measure should also apply to those Russians who left the country in protest. “Whatever the Russians were <...>send them to Russia,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader announced the need to “call the entire population” of Russia to account.

This population chose this government and they don’t fight it, they don’t argue with it, they don’t yell at it. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician called the already imposed anti-Russian sanctions “weak” compared to the closure of borders for citizens of the country for a year and the introduction of a complete embargo on the purchase of energy from the Russian Federation.

Finnish restrictions

On July 25, it became known that the largest parliamentary parties in Finland called for the suspension of the issuance of tourist visas to Russians. The alleged reason for this decision is a special operation in Ukraine. At the same time, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said earlier that no changes were planned in the visa policy.

The current situation makes it possible to circumvent sanctions and export sanctioned products to Russia. This weakens the effect of sanctions and dilutes their purpose. Yucca Copra Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Coalition Party of Finland

After that, it was reported that Finland was ten times more likely to refuse Russians in the issuance of Schengen visas. According to the head of the consular department of the Foreign Ministry, Jussi Tanner. now every eighth application is rejected if the main destination is “not Finland, but another Schengen country”.

In addition, it was reported that Finland was going to limit transit tourism from Russia to other European countries on Schengen visas issued earlier by Finnish diplomatic missions. According to the head of the consular service of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Jussi Tanner, Helsinki intends to refuse to provide new visas to those tourists who previously used the country as a transit to other EU states.

We will intervene if Finnish Schengen visas start to travel somewhere else Jussi Tanner Head of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

However, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to annul the valid visas of Russian citizens. Tanner pointed out that ending existing visas is “legally ambiguous”.

Baltic bans

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called for a complete ban on the issuance of visas to Russians to the countries of the European Union (EU), as well as the annulment of previously issued Estonian visas that are still valid.

At the end of August, I will meet foreign ministers of other countries in Prague and then present a plan for pan-European restrictions Urmas Reinsalu Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

He also noted that in the republic one should refer to the rule adopted in Latvia, according to which, when crossing the border, Russians should be asked if they support Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

In turn, Latvia allowed to issue visas to Russians only in the event of the funeral of close relatives. In other cases, the issuance of visas is suspended.

In addition, in April, the Latvian Seimas allowed the deprivation of citizenship of those who support Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. This proposal was supported by the President of the country, Egils Levits. According to the Latvian leader, in the current situation it is impossible to have a neutral position.

Will the entrance be closed?

At the same time, the European Union disowned the decision not to issue visas to Russians. The Permanent Mission of the EU in Moscow assured that no decisions were made at the EU level to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians.

It is now easiest for Russian citizens to apply for a Schengen visa in the visa centers of Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece, said Natalya Osipova, executive director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies (ATA). According to her, the issuance of the Schengen is carried out as before.

The restriction on the issuance of tourist visas to the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Estonia, according to her, had almost no effect on the inhabitants of Russia, previously the demand for these destinations was already small.