Zelensky demanded specifics from NATO on the issue of Ukraine joining the alliance

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky demanded specifics from NATO on the issue of the country's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance. He stated this during a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, broadcast by the TV channel LRT.

“As for political decisions (…) I would like to get at least one concrete step towards the meeting,” Zelensky said.

On January 10, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Lithuania for talks on security and European integration. The head of the republic will hold meetings with representatives of political forces, the media and the Ukrainian community. Later, during a joint press conference, the President of Lithuania assured that Ukraine would receive M577 armored personnel carriers in February. According to him, the State Defense Council approved an aid package for Kyiv.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO cannot begin at a time when there is an armed conflict, but Kyiv must receive guarantees.