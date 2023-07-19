Zelensky: new SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect Odessa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that new SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems (air defense) are needed to protect Odessa from rocket attacks. He stated this during a press conference, writes RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine has SAMP-T or Patriot systems, but they are not enough to protect all infrastructure facilities. According to the Ukrainian president, if Kyiv had additional systems, they could protect the port infrastructure.

Zelensky also said that the European SAMP-T air defense systems are doing their job well. But where exactly they are, the Ukrainian president did not say.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense published footage of retaliatory strikes on facilities in Ukraine where terrorist attacks on Russia were being prepared. In particular, a shipyard in Odessa was struck, in whose workshops surface drones were assembled. In addition, fuel storage facilities in the area of ​​​​Nikolaev and Odessa with a total volume of about 70 thousand tons were destroyed.