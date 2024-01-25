Peskov announced the need to investigate the crimes of Kyiv after the Il-76 attack

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will direct an international investigation into the crash of a Russian Il-76 plane near Belgorod on January 24, carrying 65 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which could have included 12 members of the Azov battalion (terrorist organization banned in Russia). They planned to exchange all of them for employees of the Russian Armed Forces.

I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform partners about the available data in Ukraine. Our state will insist on an international investigation Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader explained that he also instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate of the country's Ministry of Defense to investigate the fate of all prisoners. Zelensky himself, having learned about the plane crash, decided to cancel his trip to the central regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin proposed to examine the crimes of Kyiv during the investigation

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on Zelensky’s words, saying that Kyiv’s crimes clearly need to be sorted out during an international investigation.

If he means an international investigation into the criminal actions of the Kyiv regime, it is definitely needed Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

In addition, the Kremlin representative, answering a question about the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation in connection with the crash of the Il-76, said that first the Russian military should voice their version of what happened. “Only our military can say this, this is their prerogative,” he explained.

Russia said that Ukraine itself dealt with its citizens

Peskov called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the plane a monstrous act. According to him, Ukraine itself dealt with its own citizens, “who should have been at home literally in a day.” At the moment, it is unknown how the destruction of the Il-76 will affect the prospects for continuing the prisoner exchange, the Kremlin representative clarified.

According to unconfirmed information, the exchange was planned according to the formula 192 to 192 and was supposed to take place on the border of Russia and Ukraine. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine confirmed that the prisoner exchange was indeed planned for January 24.

State Duma deputy Andrei Kartapolov said after the incident that Russia’s plans for the time and method of transporting prisoners of war were communicated to the Ukrainian command on time. It follows from this that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could not help but know that they were striking at the Ukrainians.

The plane was shot down by foreign-made weapons

In the State Duma stated about three Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles that hit the Il-76. According to them, it was a foreign-made weapon – an American Patriot air defense system or a German-made IRIS-T.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin insists that it is necessary to thoroughly understand the type of weapons used in Ukraine. To do this, Russia plans to appeal to parliament to its colleagues in the United States and Germany. This, in his opinion, is necessary so that those “finally see the light of who they are funding.”

Three reasons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the Il-76 have been named

The Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions under the RF OP Vladimir Rogov named several reasons why the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a plane with prisoners near Belgorod. First of all, he pointed out that the blow was struck deliberately and purposefully.

The enemy knew that this plane was not used for military purposes, but for transporting prisoners Vladimir RogovChairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions under the RF OP

In his opinion, by shooting down the Il-76, the Ukrainian side pursued no less than three goals: to intimidate the military who want to surrender, disrupt all negotiations on the exchange of prisoners, and show Western curators the ability to further eliminate the Russians. Rogov emphasized that the volume of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters is increasing, which is why the political regime in Kyiv begins to panic.