Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented US President Joe Biden with a medal with a military cross that he received yesterday at the front in Bakhmut. ”Yesterday I was in Donbass” where I received a message from ”a hero at the front that I am bringing here”, said Zelensky. ”This person told me ‘tell President Biden that we appreciate his efforts. He is the captain”, Zelensky said, confirming that ”you are absolutely the captain, President Biden”.

”Not deserved, but much appreciated,” said Biden as he received the cross.