In his speech, Zelensky considered that large-scale Russian attacks on power stations “will not affect the morale of the Ukrainian people.”

He said Kyiv had shot down 23 drones in the past two days.

Russia has launched dozens of missiles and drones at Ukraine’s power grid in the past two weeks, causing major damage and blackouts.

“The bombing will not break us. Hearing the enemy’s anthem on our land frightens us more than the sound of enemy missiles in our sky. We are not afraid of the dark,” Zelensky said.

A senior official said earlier on Thursday that Kyiv and four other regions may have to cut off electricity supplies for longer than planned after the Russian strikes.

So far, Zelensky said, Russia has conducted more than 8,000 air strikes, and fired 4,500 missiles.