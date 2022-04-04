He is expected to be overwhelmed by events in Bucha, the town near Kyiv where, after the withdrawal of Russian forces, dozens of bodies were found, some on the roads and others in mass graves.

The British mission to the United Nations said that “Zelensky will deliver a speech on Tuesday during the Security Council session on Ukraine after his visit to Bucha,” without clarifying whether the speech will be recorded or live.

This will be the first intervention by the President of Ukraine before the Security Council since Russia launched its attack on his country on February 24. The Ukrainian president confirmed in a video message that he will address the council on Tuesday.

He added in his speech that at least 300 civilians were killed in Bucha, where mass graves and bodies were found after Ukraine recaptured the town from Russian forces, expecting that the number of casualties in Borodinka and other towns will be even higher.

“I would like to stress that we are interested in a more complete and transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and made clear to the entire international community,” Zelensky said.