President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview on the 1 + 1 TV channel identified the main topic for discussion with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to him, first of all it will be a security issue. TASS…

“How with him [с Путиным] speak? To meet, to raise important issues that exist between our countries, primarily the issue of security, ”explained the head of the Ukrainian state.

Zelensky added that discussions are ongoing on a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the administrations of the two states have already contacted about the agenda, dates and place of the meeting.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president revealed his intention to discuss “several important blocks” with American leader Joe Biden during his visit to the United States in July 2021. It will be about security, in particular, about getting NATO membership. Economic topics such as cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also be discussed.