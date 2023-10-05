The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has assured that “saving European unity in the face of Russia is one of our greatest challenges.” At his entrance to the summit of the European Political Community, which brings together forty leaders from across the continent in Granada, the Ukrainian leader stressed that Moscow “will attack with all means” with the aim of destabilizing the region.

The president arrived in Granada early this Thursday, but his attendance at the leaders’ meeting has been a mystery until the last moment. Zelensky already participated in the first summit of this format by videoconference and traveled to Moldova for the second meeting. On this occasion he goes to Granada with “the joint objective of guaranteeing the security and stability of our common European home”, he has stated on his X account – formerly known as Twitter -.

On the occasion of the Spanish Presidency of the European Council, the acting Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, set kyiv as his first official visit. There he met with Zelensky, in a meeting that had a clear message of commitment to support Ukraine. This Thursday the two leaders met bilaterally in Granada, a meeting in which Sánchez reiterated Spain’s support for the country and offered more weapons and mine clearance equipment. Moncloa sources have highlighted that the Spanish leader has conveyed his commitment to sustained aid to kyiv and rearmament in the face of the Russian offensive that could arrive this winter.

During the meeting of the European Political Community, Zelensky seeks to “strengthen European security” and advance the country’s accession process to the EU. It is expected that the bloc’s enlargement process will also occupy part of the debate of European leaders tomorrow. The EU wants to be prepared to welcome the candidate countries (Albania, Bosnia, Moldova, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Ukraine and Turkey) and although it avoids setting a date for their entry, European countries are working with the threshold of 2030 as an indicative date. Meanwhile, Ukraine is advancing the reforms necessary to join the bloc and it is expected that this month the European Commission will issue a report on the country’s progress.

In parallel with the accession, Zelensky has indicated that Ukraine’s priority, now that winter is approaching, is to “strengthen air defense”, since “we have many Russian attacks with missiles and drones,” he explained. Regarding the agreements with European countries, “we have already laid the foundations for new agreements and we are looking forward to their approval and implementation,” he added. The Ukrainian president has announced that his country has “substantial proposals” in order to “strengthen the European security architecture, in particular regional security.”

As he explained, during the summit “special attention will be paid to the Black Sea region as well as joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.” For his part, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell indicated several weeks ago that “the best guarantee of security for Ukraine is being a member of the EU.”

Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan



Upon his arrival in Granada, Borrell expressed his concern about the open conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh region. “Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main supporter, will not be present and neither will the leader of Azerbaijan, so we will not be able to talk about this,” he lamented. The two leaders announced on the eve of the summit that they would not attend the meeting due to “illness.” Despite everything, Borrell has defended the European will to “prevent this conflict from escalating and politically stabilize Armenia.”

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has also “firmly” condemned the military operation in Nagorno Karabakh and has called for “a peaceful solution to be sought.” The EU will double humanitarian aid to the country – up to 10.4 million euros – to which they will add another 15 million euros in direct budget support.

The two community representatives have also regretted the decision of the United States Congress not to support aid funds for Ukraine. In Borrell’s words, it was an “unexpected” announcement and “it is not good news.” He added that the EU will continue to support Kiev, but that “it cannot fill the US gap. It is essential that Washington continues to help Ukraine,” he stressed. Asked about this issue, Zelensky pointed out that “it is too late to worry. We have a war and we have to continue working. At the same time, he has reported that in a recent meeting with President Joe Biden, the American leader conveyed his “100%” support.