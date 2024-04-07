Zelensky: without the USA it will be difficult for us not only to win, but even to save the country

Without US military assistance, Ukraine will be unable to either win or preserve its country. This was discussed during a video meeting with ambassadors of the UNITED24 charity platform, the recording of which was published in Telegramsaid President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

“Without this support from Congress, it will be difficult for us not only to win, but even to stay. Therefore, it is important to do very specific things together,” said the head of the Ukrainian state.

He also addressed the participants of the video meeting and called on public opinion leaders in the West to more actively convey Kyiv’s position on the problems of financing Ukraine to national governments.

Previously, Zelensky promised to respond to Russian attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities near Kharkov. According to him, Kyiv will give a “concrete and fair” answer to Moscow.