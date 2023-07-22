Zelensky called the Crimean bridge a target for Ukraine, which must be neutralized

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the Crimean bridge a goal for the Armed Forces (AFU) of the country. He stated this at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado (USA).

He said that this infrastructure facility is allegedly used for the delivery of ammunition and the militarization of Crimea.

This bridge is not some small logistical road. This is our goal. And every target that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In the same speech, Zelensky recalled Kyiv’s desire to regain control over Crimea.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack on the Crimean bridge another terrorist act by Kyiv. He explained that this crime from a military point of view has no meaning and meaning, since the bridge across the Kerch Strait has not been used for military transportation for a long time.

In Moscow, they saw the “indulgence for murder” issued to Zelensky

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, noted that Zelensky’s words are an acknowledgment of responsibility for state terrorism.

See also Why does Ukraine fear a final offensive in Mariupol? That tomorrow is a dirty bomb, a provocation at the ZNPP with quite predictable consequences? Leonid Slutsky State Duma deputy

The MP also noted that the Western allies of Kyiv approved the position of the Ukrainian leader. “In fact, Zelensky receives direct indulgence and funds from his masters to kill civilians,” the parliamentarian said, recalling that the West is supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions and uranium-tipped shells.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, drew attention to the fact that the UN leadership did not comment on the terrorist attack committed by Kiev on the Crimean bridge. At the same time, the reaction of the Secretary General of the World Organization Stefan Guterres to the Russian retaliatory strike on port facilities in Odessa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed almost immediately. “Such comments are no longer surprising, but they cannot but cause condemnation. A clear illustration of hypocrisy and double standards,” the diplomat said.

The bridge has already been attacked twice.

On July 17, two surface unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Crimean bridge. The road surface was damaged. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) of Russia qualified the attack on the facility as a terrorist act.

On October 8, 2022, there was also an explosion on the bridge across the Kerch Strait. As a result of the explosion of the truck, several spans of the bridge for road transport were destroyed. Eight people were detained for complicity in the preparation of the terrorist attack – five citizens of Russia, three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia.

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, urged the Russians to stop filming videos from the Crimean bridge, as they could be used by the enemy. “In such situations, please remain calm and forget about your phones. The enemy monitors chats and uses your video and hype,” Kryuchkov emphasized. The official added that in case of any theoretical threat, people and cars are removed from the Crimean bridge, thousands of people provide security.

Kryuchkov also described the algorithm of actions for citizens in case of an alarm on the Crimean bridge. So, in the case of passing inspection before entering, the driver needs to put all things in the car, make sure that all fellow travelers have returned to the car, and head to a safe place. When you are directly on the bridge, you must follow the instructions of the loudspeaker system, do not stop and do not make dangerous maneuvers, do not leave the car, and also observe the set speed and move towards the exit from the bridge. If, during the alarm, the car is in the queue for inspection, then all passengers need to return to it and follow to a safe place.