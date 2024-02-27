The office of the President of Ukraine wants to appeal to the Constitutional Court to leave Zelensky

The Office of the President of Ukraine has prepared an appeal to the Constitutional Court on the issue of the legitimacy of Zelensky’s tenure as president, about this reports Ukrainian edition “Mirror of the Week”.

The agency, as reported by the publication, plans to resolve the issue of the expiration of the presidential term on May 20, 2024 by appealing to the Constitutional Court to present an interpretation of those provisions of the Constitution that regulate the holding of presidential elections and the five-year term of office.

According to the publication, many in the president’s team consider the appeal to the Constitutional Court to be late. But the main limiting factor for transmitting the appeal is that the office does not have confidence in receiving a quick and positive decision for the president.

Earlier, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov announced the loss of legitimacy of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. He recalled that Zelensky’s term of office ends on May 21. This is stated in the Constitution of Ukraine, which does not provide for the cancellation of presidential elections as a result of the introduction of martial law.