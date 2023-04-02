President of Ukraine says that choice represents the “bankruptcy” of the institution; countries have been at war since 2022

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Saturday (April 1, 2023) that it is a “absurd” Russia assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council (United Nations). In his assessment, the nomination represents the “bankruptcy” of the institution.

The UN Security Council has 15 countries in its composition. The presidency rotates and changes each month, following alphabetical order. Russia assumed this Saturday (April 1) the presidency of the body, two weeks after the ICC (International Criminal Court), also called the Hague Court, ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Sadly, we have some obviously absurd and destructive news.“, Zelensky said in the video published on his Twitter profile.

In the recording, the Ukrainian president mentions a Russian bombing that killed a baby on the 6th (March 31) and states that, “At the same time, Russia is chairing the UN Security Council. It is hard to imagine anything that further proves the utter failure of such institutions.”.

Yesterday 🇷🇺 army killed 🇺🇦 5-month-old boy, his parents were wounded. It’s one of the hundreds of artillery strikes the terrorist state launches daily. Today Russia begins to chair the UN Security Council & it’s a proof of the bankruptcy of procedures in world institutions. pic.twitter.com/QKyWd73P3M — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 1, 2023

The primary function of the United Nations body is to ensure international peace and security. The council can also decide to punish governments that are violating human rights, through economic sanctions or military intervention.

also in twitterUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia’s command in the Council is “a slap in the face” of the international community.

“I urge the current members of the United Nations Security Council to stop any attempt by Russia to abuse its presidency. I also remind you that Russia is not abiding by the laws of the Council“, wrote Kuleba on his profile on the social network.