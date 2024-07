Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow on Tuesday (9) | Photo: EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow shortly after a wave of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine that targeted the country’s largest pediatric hospital.

“It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy embrace the world’s bloodiest criminal in Moscow on a day like this,” Zelensky wrote on X on Monday (8).

Hours before the president made his comment, Russian airstrikes in several regions of Ukraine had killed at least 39 people. At a children’s hospital in Kiev, the largest specialized pediatric hospital in the country, two people were killed and at least 16 were injured.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow, made a reference to the hospital bombing after his meeting with Putin. “When innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds and that pain is very frightening,” the Indian premier said.

However, in addition to visiting Putin, Modi defended in Moscow the increase in Russian oil imports, which financed the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine, claiming that they helped to “stabilize the international market”.