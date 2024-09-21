Ukrainian leader said the suggestion was not a “concrete plan” and cited the lack of specific actions or steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized on Friday (20.Sep.2024) the peace initiative proposed in May by China and Brazil to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He said he does not believe the initiative is a “concrete plan”

Second AFP, Zelensky stated that he does not see “specific actions or steps, but only a certain generalization of procedures”. Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader stated that he opposes the possibility of making a “pause” nthe conflict, instead, according to him, is necessary “a stable peace”.

On Wednesday (11.Sep), Zelensky had already criticized the proposal. In an interview with Metropolisessaid that the proposal from Brazil and China is “destructive” and it is “just a political statement”.

“We didn’t ask anything. Well, it’s definitely not about justice, it’s not about values. It’s definitely a lack of respect for Ukraine and no respect for the territorial integrity that China and Brazil talk about so much. We’re not fools.”, Zelensky said.

Brazil and China Agreement

The chief advisor to the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency, Celso Amorim, signed a proposal in May that defends a “political resolutiona” for Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. The statement was made in partnership with the Chinese government and signed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In the text, the two governments say they believe that the negotiation is the “only viable solution” for the crisis. The document advocates that conditions be created for the resumption of direct dialogue to promote “de-escalation” of the situation until those involved reach a ceasefire.

“Brazil and China support an international peace conference held at an appropriate time, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all relevant parties, and a fair discussion of all peace plans.”, says the text. Here is the full (PDF – 94 kB).

China and Russia relationship

China has close relations with Russia. On May 16, the Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinpingon an official visit to Beijing. During the meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People, both pledged to strengthen ties between the countries and oppose the United States.

In addition to diplomacy, the presidents discussed issues related to the economy, health and investment. According to Al Jazeera (the state broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy), Xi said that China and Russia are “a stabilizing force in the world in the face of growing hegemony”.